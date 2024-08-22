Kutunse Murder: Police Constable remanded for two weeks

Gyekyi's pistol has been seized, and further investigations are ongoing

Constable Smith Gyekyi, a Ghana Police Service officer, has been charged with murder and remanded into custody for two weeks by the Adabraka District Court.

Gyekyi allegedly shot and killed Stanley Ahadzi over a fare dispute while working as a ride-hailing driver on August 18, 2024.



The incident occurred after Gyekyi, off-duty and operating a commercial vehicle, had a confrontation with Ahadzi, who was called by a passenger for assistance.

Gyekyi's pistol has been seized, and further investigations are ongoing.



He will return to court on September 9, 2024.



Read full article