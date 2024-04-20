Kwadwo Poku asserts massive improvement in Ghana's power situation

Kwadwo Poku

Energy expert and New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto drafting committee member, Kwadwo Poku, has highlighted a significant improvement in the country's power situation, despite localized power cuts in some areas of the Greater Accra region.

Speaking on TV3's Key Points, he acknowledged the recent power trip in Tema but emphasized that overall, there has been a substantial improvement in the power supply.



Poku reassured Ghanaians that the power cuts experienced in various parts of the country would be resolved before the end of April.



He attributed the recent challenges to maintenance work by the Electricity Company of Ghana and the West Africa Gas Pipe Line Company, which temporarily reduced the flow of gas to Ghana. He expressed confidence in the power sector managers' ability to identify and resolve these issues promptly.



Poku addressed the public's concerns, stating, "We apologize for the inconvenience, but as of last night, the president and his team were at Peduase crossing the Ts to ensure we are back to normal."

He further assured that the current power situation is not a long-term problem and will be resolved within two weeks, adding, "We are on top of the issue, and we are going to fix the problem."



Poku emphasized that Ghana would not enter April with the prevailing power challenges, indicating that the government is aware of the issues and is actively working to resolve them.



He urged Ghanaians to remain patient as the authorities address the maintenance-related disruptions in the power supply.



Despite the recent localized power cuts, Poku's comments suggest a positive outlook on Ghana's power situation, with efforts underway to address the challenges and improve the overall reliability of the country's electricity supply.