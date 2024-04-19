Kwadwo Poku supports Asantehene's call for privatization of state-owned energy enterprises

Kwadwo Poku

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, an energy analyst and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has endorsed Asantehene's proposal to privatize key state-owned energy firms in Ghana.

Poku argues that the energy sector urgently requires financial infusion to tackle the current crisis, asserting that the private sector presents the most viable solution.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently urged the government to consider divesting state-owned enterprises like the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to attract private investment.

In an interview on Citi FM, Poku clarified that the Asantehene advocates for increased private sector participation rather than complete privatization. He emphasized the need for private sector involvement in energy infrastructure development, citing the success of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and private investments in transmission lines.