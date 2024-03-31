Kwahu Easter takes political twist as NPP and NDC strive for attention

The two parties are embarking on street campaigns, walks and rallies to sell their policies

Source: GNA

Unusual of the Kwahu Easter festivities, this year’s has seen the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) taking their politics to the Kwahu ridge.

The two parties are embarking on street campaigns, walks and rallies to sell their policies to Ghanaians who have converged on the mountains of Kwahu for the Christian festival, used by many non resident natives as a homecoming event.



The move is undertaken by the two parties in their preparations ahead of a crucial December 7 National Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The NPP commenced their campaigns with a Unity Walk and Rally led by their flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, to bring all candidates who participated in the party’s primaries together to support the party’s elected front-liners.



The move as explained by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of NPP, was to reinforce the unity and togetherness in the party towards December 2024.



He said the Party was ready and prepared to “break the eight” and continue with its good work in unity within its rank and file.

He stressed that the Party was as strong as ever, and was geared up to rally its members and Ghanaians for victory on December 7.



The NDC, on the other hand, organised a street outreach to preach to revellers on the policies of the Party.



The campaign, led by Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, said this was the Party’s strategy to reaching out to the Ghanaians in Kwahu.



He said they found this an opportune time to engage the public on the sidelines of their celebration on the mountains.



He added that it was also an opportunity to reach out to them and tell them the good intentions the NDC had for them to relieve them from the economic and difficult times they were facing in the country.

The Kwahu Easter festivities has been a regular feature on the Ghanaian yearly calendar, with celebrants even from outside the country participating.



The events on the ridge is characterised by partying and other merrymaking activities along the streets and joints in some principal towns – notably Mpraeso, Obomeng, and Abetifi.



There are also traditional ceremonies spearheaded by traditional authorities.