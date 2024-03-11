Kwahu Traditional Council calls for innovation in GTA's paragliding festival

the 2024 paragliding festival was launched by GTA in partnership with the Kwahu Traditional Council

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched the 2024 paragliding festival in partnership with the Kwahu Traditional Council, the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly, and the Kwahu Tourism Initiative at Abene, the traditional headquarters of the paramountcy last Monday.

During the launch, the chiefs in the Kwahu Traditional Area expressed their concern about the way the paragliding festival is held at Easter in the area by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



According to Graphic Online, the chiefs urged the GTA to come up with innovative ways to make the annual Kwahu Easter festivities more relevant.



Currently, the revellers are only flown from the Odweanoma Mountain at Atibie to the encircled area before landing at the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.



They argued that the lack of innovation and social amenities to boost tourism in the area makes the festival unattractive to both local and foreign tourists.



Nana Simpeh Owiredu III, the Krontihene of the traditional area who represented the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong, stressed the need for the GTA to put up the necessary social amenities such as a modern community centre to benefit public gatherings during festivities and locals.

He also mentioned that flying by gliders during the festival, after which they go away, was not serving any purpose for the indigenes and communities.



According to Nana Owiredu III, no Kwahu indigene had been trained to be part of the gliders, and most of the pilots were foreigners. That, he indicated, also made it unattractive for the locals to fly.



The Krontihene further noted that the road network in the area was in bad shape, especially the roads linking the paragliding site at Atibie and Abene. He said for the promotion of tourism in the Kwahu area to be impactful, it was important to rehabilitate the roads.



In the meantime, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of operations of the GTA, Ekow Sampson, who launched this year's paragliding festival, said the festival, the 17th in the series, had become an international event attracting 1,000 tourists into the country for memorable experiences.



He called on the media to collaborate effectively with the GTA and the sector ministry to promote the festival and tourism in general to attract more tourists to boost the economy.