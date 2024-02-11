News

Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng wins Obuasi West NPP Primaries

Obuasi West NPP MP.jpeg Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng

Sun, 11 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng, former Deputy Finance Minister, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for Obuasi West Constituency after a delay caused by a court injunction.

The January 27 primaries were halted due to legal challenges over the credibility of the constituency album.

However, the plaintiffs withdrew their case, allowing the primaries to proceed on February 10, 2024.

Kwarteng secured a victory with 440 votes, surpassing Faustina Oppong Sarfo and Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah.

Currently, the Asante Mampong constituency is the only constituency in the Ashanti Region yet to conduct its primaries.

