Kwaku Annan threatens to expose Rev. Lawrence Tetteh and Boadi Nyamekye

Source: TIG Post

Justice Kwaku Annan, formerly of Net2 TV and now with CTV, has issued serious allegations against Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, prominent religious leaders.

Annan claims Rev. Tetteh engaged in inappropriate behavior via WhatsApp and tried to cover it up with Bishop Quaye's help.



He also accuses Tetteh of impregnating a woman in London and having questionable dealings with gospel musician Sonnie Badu.

Annan has hinted at revealing damaging information about Dr. Boadi Nyamekye, warning of a significant impact on his reputation. These allegations have drawn widespread attention and controversy.



