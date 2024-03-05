Kwami Sefa Kayi's Foundation donates incubators to save preterm babies

The Foundation has donated a total of 55 incubators so far

Kwami Sefa Kayi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, has stated that the Foundation is driven by the positive outcome of the infants they have saved through their interventions.

He mentioned that since its inception, the Foundation has donated infant incubators to major health facilities across the country which has led to the saving of numerous preterm babies.



The Foundation, according to Graphic Online, has donated a total of 55 incubators so far, with the Ho Teaching Hospital being the latest recipient of the 55th incubator.



During a brief ceremony held at the hospital on March 2, 2024, Mr Sefa Kayi revealed that the Foundation had previously donated two infant incubators to the hospital in 2018.



Along with the incubator, the Foundation also donated two fridges, scraps, crocs, sanitary tissues, cover coats, and mobile phones to the hospital.



The incubator will enable the Paediatrics and Child Health Unit of the Hospital to provide optimal care for preterm babies either delivered there or referred to the facility.



Mr Sefa Kayi expressed satisfaction in saving the lives of preterm babies across the country, adding that seeing some of the babies at the ceremony who were saved through their intervention gives him a lot of comfort and satisfaction.

He further stated that caring for preterm babies should be a topic of concern for everyone and that the Foundation would continue to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations to purchase more infant incubators for health facilities across the country.



Mr Sefa Kayi also commended partners and friends who supported him financially in acquiring the incubator, particularly the owners of Villandro Residence and Teddy’s Irish Pub and Lodge.



Dr. Richard Bright Danyoh, the Head of the Paediatrics and Child Health Unit of the hospital expressed his appreciation for the incubators and other items donated, stating that it would assist the Unit in providing better care for their preterm babies.



He mentioned that the hospital records an average of 250 to 300 preterm births yearly, and with 11 incubators, the survival rate of preterm babies has increased.



Dr Danyoh, however, appealed to the Foundation and other benevolent persons and organizations to establish a hostel facility that can accommodate mothers of preterm babies since they have no place to sleep at the hospital.