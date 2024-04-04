Kwesi Nyantakyi explains decision to enter politics with NPP

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has shed light on his decision to venture into politics as an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the National Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu constituency.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, Nyantakyi revealed that he had been approached multiple times by Ejisu residents since 2012, urging him to run for the MP position. However, due to his busy schedule in football administration, he declined these invitations, citing a lack of time to engage in political activities.



"For a long time, I shied away from active partisan politics. Since 2012, I have received several invitations from well-meaning people of Ejisu to contest and become their Member of Parliament (MP). But I have on each occasion resisted the invitation on the grounds that I didn’t have the time. I was then busy with football," he stated during the interview.



Nyantakyi mentioned that he compensated for his inability to engage in politics by establishing the Annual Easter Games, which promoted football across the 45 towns in the Ejisu Constituency.

With a by-election looming in Ejisu following the passing of its MP, John Kumah, Nyantakyi expressed his support for Kumah during his tenure. However, Kumah's untimely demise created a vacancy that reignited the calls for Nyantakyi to consider politics.



"The calls intensified again, and this time, I am less busy, and I want to give it a try," Nyantakyi explained.