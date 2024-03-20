Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urges swift allocation of funds for distribution of tablet to SHSs

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, has urged the government to promptly allocate funds for the distribution of tablets in various senior high schools (SHSs) across Ghana.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu highlighted that Parliament had approved a budget exceeding GH¢1.4 billion for the procurement of these tablets, aimed at benefiting students in different SHSs.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had previously announced the government's plan to provide complimentary electronic tablets to all SHS students nationwide, intending to replace traditional textbooks.



Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized the importance of initiating the purchase and distribution process of the tablets without delay, given Parliament's approval of funds.

He urged the Ministry of Finance to ensure the timely release of the allocated amount so that the tablets could be supplied to secondary schools across the country.



"My appeal to the Ministry of Finance is to ensure that the amount is released so that immediately those tablets can be supplied to all the secondary schools in the country… because it was meant for the 2023/2024 academic year. And thus far, nothing has been supplied, even though we are told both the President and the Vice President and the Minister responsible for Education are saying that the tablets are ready."