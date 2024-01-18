LGBTIQ rights activist rejects UG’s statement on assault on alleged gay, wants independent probe

The University of Ghana

Source: 3news

An LGBTIQ Rights Activist and Researcher, Papa Kojo Ampofo has asked Management of the University of Ghana (UG) to appoint an independent body to investigate the circumstances leading to the assault on an alleged homosexual on its campus.

He said this in reaction to a press release issued by the University in which it promised to work with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the incident.



In a counter press release, Mr Ampofo wrote, “Members of the LGBTIQ community and Allies reject the statement released by University of Ghana on the circulating videos of an alleged gay man being beaten by a mob of its students on January 14, 2024.”

Mr Ampofo called on the University and its partners to “1. Engage with activists and stakeholders in the LGBTIQ community to appoint an investigator to conduct an independent investigation instead of victim blaming and depending on hearsay from perpetrators of abuse. 2. Rusticate/ suspend any student identified to have been involved in this until all investigations ore over as they continue to pose a danger to university students who are open or perceived members of the LGBTIQ community. 3. Produce a work plan on how they intend to prevent any human rights violation of this scale from happening again.”



The LGBTIQ activist noted they “will be keeping a close eye on this issue to ensure that the victims get the justice they deserve and all perpetrators involved are duly punished.”