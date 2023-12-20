LIVESTREAMED: 3 Supreme Court nominees face Appointments Committee

Appointments Committee of Parliament

President Akufo-Addo's three nominees for the Supreme Court, Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Darko Asare, and Richard Adjei-Frimpong, who currently serve on the Court of Appeal, are scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, December 20.

The nominees, put forth to fill existing vacancies on the Supreme Court bench, will undergo scrutiny and questioning by the parliamentary committee.



President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo underscored the urgency of addressing the vacancies in a letter to Parliament dated October 11, 2023, prompting the swift scheduling of the nominees' appearance before the committee.



