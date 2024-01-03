LIVESTREAMED: Mahama delivers New Year message to Ghanaians

Menu ›
News
Wed, 3 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is delivering his New Year's message to Ghanaians.
Mahama, a former president, is expected to deliver a message of hope to Ghanaians for the year 2024.
He is also expected to touch on a number of events that would take place this year, including the 2024 general elections.
Already, the former president has admonished Ghanaians not to lose hope and also encouraged them to massively partake in the 2024 general election.
Watch a livestream of Mahama’s speech below:
BAI/
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- What Asenso Boakye supposedly told Blakk Rasta about Ken Agyapong's threats and allegations
- There is going to be mass resignation in the police and army, a lot of them will not vote in 2024 – Eagle Prophet
- Election 2024: Bawumia, Mahama have crocodile spirits, the one with a 2-headed crocodile will win – Eagle Prophet
- Where did you get the money to build a sports complex? – Dr Amoah asks Dr Bawumia
- Leave Dr. Bawumia for us, we would deal with him – Fifi Kwetey to Mahama
- Read all related articles