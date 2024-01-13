LIVESTREAMING: AFCON 2023 opening match - Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast is playing Guinea-Bissau in the opening match of AFCON 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off today with an exhilarating opening match featuring Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

Football enthusiasts around the world are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the magic unfold as these two teams clash on the pitch. The tournament, spanning from January 13 to February 11, promises a month of intense competition, showcasing the best football talent the African continent has to offer.



Ivory Coast, as the host nation, carries the weight of expectation and the hopes of a passionate home crowd. Paired with Guinea-Bissau and football powerhouse Egypt, Ivory Coast faces a challenging group stage, and every match will be crucial in determining their journey through the tournament.



Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, enters the competition as the underdog, ready to defy the odds and make a lasting impression. The opening match presents Guinea-Bissau with an opportunity to announce their presence and set the tone for what could be a historic campaign.

Watch livestream of the match below:



