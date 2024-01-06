LIVESTREAMING: Chef Faila sets new target of 240hours of continuous cooking

Chef Failatu (far left) with one of her assistants

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak continues her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, today, Saturday, January 5, 2024.

Today marks day 6 of her attempt, having started her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon – cook-a-thon – on Monday, January 1, 2024.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, however, she has extended the deadline to Wednesday, January 10, 2023, to put herself in a good position for the record.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



She has enjoyed the backing of Ghanaians across the country who have trooped to the venue for the event to show their support.

Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record. An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.



Watch the livestreaming below



