La General Hospital's OPD set for public opening by year's end - Municipal Chief Executive

La General Hospital

Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive of La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, has expressed optimism about the forthcoming opening of the La General Hospital's Outpatient Department (O.P.D) to the public by the end of 2024.

The MCE reassured the public of the government's commitment to ensuring timely completion of the project by promptly disbursing funds to contractors.



During his recent address in Parliament on February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo announced the government's success in securing alternative funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital.

In an interview with Citi News, Solomon Kotey Nikoi emphasized the importance of completing the project promptly to provide residents of La with access to quality healthcare services.



"We are pleased to announce that the construction of the La General Hospital is underway. Site visits have shown promising progress, and according to their schedule, the OPD will be operational by the end of the year. We are optimistic about this development and look forward to serving the community," Nikoi stated.