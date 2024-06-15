La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Minister

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye at the construction site of the La General Hospital

Source: GNA

The Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has assured that the La General Hospital reconstruction project will be completed on schedule.

The project, which is about 20% complete, is expected to be finished in 28 months.



The hospital will have a 160-bed capacity, residential blocks for staff, a mortuary, surgical ward, outpatient department, and other amenities.

The government has secured funding for the project, and the Minister has urged the contractors to expedite the work. The reconstruction began in January 2024, after the old hospital was demolished in July 2020 due to structural problems.



