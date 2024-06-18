News

Lady exposes hairdressers insulting her in Ewe, salon owner finally responds

Insult In Ewew One hairdresser mocked her baby hair assuming she didn't understand Ewe

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

A viral TikTok video has shown a customer, Yaayaa, recounting her disrespectful treatment in Ewe by hairdressers at Lux Hair Salon.

The incident occurred when she complained about her hair not being styled as requested.

One hairdresser mocked her baby hair, and another commented on her head size, assuming she didn't understand Ewe.

In response, the salon owner issued a formal apology to Yaayaa, announced the dismissal of the employee involved, and expressed a commitment to improving customer service.

The incident highlights the importance of cultural sensitivity and respectful treatment in service industries.

Source: pulse.com.gh