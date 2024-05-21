Land dispute sparks tension between Amantem Nkwanta and Akyem Suponso

Amantem Nkwanta palace

Tension is escalating in Amantem Nkwanta, a farming community in the Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region, due to alleged land encroachment by the neighboring community of Akyem Suponso.

Residents are urging security agencies to intervene and halt the unlawful takeover of their lands by Akyem Suponso to prevent potential conflict.



According to information gathered by Adom News, both communities fall under Akyem Manso within the Benkum division of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional area. However, long-standing rivalry has resulted in deadly clashes over land disputes.

During a news conference, Nana Kwaku Adu Amantem III, the chief of Amantem Nkwanta, appealed to relevant authorities to step in and avert possible violence.



Aggrieved youth have threatened to take action if the government and security agencies do not stop the encroachment by Akyem Suponso residents.