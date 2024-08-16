Landlord raises alarm over alleged military-led demolitions at East Legon- Trassaco

The demolition destroyed an eight-bedroom house and 40 stores

Nana Ofori Antwi-Boasiako, a landlord in East Legon-Trassaco, has criticized the military’s involvement in the recent demolition of properties owned by Nana Egyiri Aggrey, the Mawrehene of Akuapem.

The demolition, which occurred on August 14, 2024, destroyed an eight-bedroom house and 40 stores despite an ongoing Supreme Court case over the land's ownership.



Nana Aggrey purchased the land in 2000, and the construction began in 2007. Boasiako, who shares a wall with the property, supports Aggrey’s claim and has called on government authorities to intervene.

Mr. Jesse Aggrey, the owner's son, also seeks President Akufo-Addo’s intervention, asserting their rightful ownership as documented in land records.



Read full article