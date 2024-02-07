Lands Commission to launch online platform to enhance land administration

Lands Commission

The Lands Commission, in collaboration with the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG), is set to launch an online platform by the end of the first quarter for the seamless filing, processing, and approval of cadastral plans and related services.

The initiative aims to streamline communication between the commission and licensed surveyors while ensuring accountability and improved security features in cadastral plans.



The move is part of a broader strategy to reform land administration across the country, as revealed by Benjamin Arthur, the acting executive secretary of the commission. The online portal will mandate licensed surveyors to engage with the commission directly, promoting transparency and efficiency in plan approval within a one-week turnaround time.

Mr. Arthur highlighted that the commission will leverage the Ghana Card, in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA), to enhance identity verification and ensure a more direct interaction with guarantors, possibly introducing a "no Ghana Card, no registration" policy.



Acknowledging recent corruption concerns, particularly the UN report citing the Lands Commission as one of the most corrupt organizations, Mr. Arthur announced the launch of the "You Deserve To Know" campaign. The campaign aims to rebuild public confidence by emphasizing the dedication of the majority of commission staff and addressing the actions of a few.