Lands and Natural Resources Minister calls for investor collaboration in establishing large-scale mining in Dollar Power

Min. Jinapor at Dollar power

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has urged the investor community to collaborate with the government in establishing a large-scale mining operation in Dollar Power, located in the Bole District of the Savannah Region. Geological data indicates substantial gold deposits in Dollar Power, making it conducive for large-scale mining.

Dollar Power is located along the Ghana–Ivory Coast International Boundary Line and has a history that was influenced by slave raids in 1897. Although the area was uninhabited, it attracted people due to its gold deposits, causing issues with border structures. Presently, around 3,000 residents are involved in small-scale mining, and certain parts of the community are named Dollar Power Obuasi.



Minister Jinapor, during an inspection visit, highlighted the commercial viability of large-scale mining in Dollar Power. He emphasised the need for investment and announced ongoing road constructions to enhance accessibility to the area. The government is also committed to introducing a community mining scheme and urged support from the community to regulate mining activities.

The Chief of Dollar Power expressed gratitude for road construction, acknowledging its positive impact on economic activities. He requested a bridge over the Black Volta, restoration of Boundary Pillars, and teak trees to secure the border and enhance safety.