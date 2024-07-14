Language should be a bridge, not a barrier – Alban Bagbin to National Boundary Commissions of West Africa

Bagbin also discussed the misrepresentation of Africa's size

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon S.K Bagbin, has called for urgent collective action to eliminate language barriers hindering socioeconomic growth in West Africa.

Highlighting the region's linguistic diversity as both a cultural asset and a challenge, he emphasized that "language should be a bridge, not a barrier."



Bagbin made these remarks during a courtesy call by the Heads of the National Boundary Commissions of West Africa, led by Major General Emmanuel Kotia.

The meeting aimed to enhance border governance strategies within the ECOWAS region.



Bagbin also discussed the misrepresentation of Africa's size and assured parliamentary support for legislative efforts to aid the commission's work.



