Lapaz commuters grapple with 20% transport fare hike despite gov't directive

The increase, attributed to rising fuel and spare parts costs

Commuters in Lapaz are feeling the impact of a 20% increase in transport fares, despite directives from the government and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) advising against such hikes, Citi News reports.

The increase, attributed to rising fuel and spare parts costs, has sparked debate among drivers and passengers, with some justifying the hike while others find it excessive.



Michael Lokpo, a commuter who recently returned from Aflao, is facing a GH29 fare increase for his return journey to Aflao from Lapaz. He expressed concern over the fare hike, which contradicts the directives from the government and GPRTU.



David Agboado, spokesperson for the Concerned Drivers Association, explained that the fare increase is a result of rising operational costs and perceived government inaction.



However, commuters like Michael Agyemang and Helen Maamle consider the 20% increment excessive, despite the operators' explanations.

The current fuel prices, with petrol and diesel selling for over 14 cedis per litre, have led to a 20% fare increase from Lapaz to destinations like Ashaiman, Tema, Prampram, and Dawhenya. Operators argue that they cannot wait for the government and transport associations to reach an agreement.



Commuters are expressing concern about the financial strain caused by these fare hikes, especially in the face of economic challenges.



The situation highlights the delicate balance between the need for operators to cover their costs and the burden placed on commuters, underscoring the importance of finding a sustainable solution to the issue.