Late Komla Dumor’s elder sister, Mawuena Trebarh, laid to rest

Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh

Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, has been laid to rest on Saturday, 29 June 2024.

The burial service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, saw family, friends, and dignitaries honor her memory and contributions to Ghana's investment landscape.



Trebarh, who passed away on 11 April 2024, was the first female CEO of GIPC, holding the position from April 2013 to January 2017.

She also had a distinguished career at Ashanti Goldfields, Newmont Ghana Gold, MTN, and was a founding director at Inspire Africa. She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebarh, and daughter, Katherine Joy.



