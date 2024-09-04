Law Clerk hauled before court for forging signatures of Judges

During the investigation, he admitted to forging documents and charging GHS300 for each

Henry Odartey Lamptey, a 39-year-old clerk at Aduakprokye chambers in Accra, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly forging judicial documents, including court orders and marriage certificates.

The case came to light after a petition from the Judicial Secretary in June 2024, leading to Lamptey's arrest.



He pleaded not guilty to eight charges.



The court granted him bail of GHS500,000 with two sureties, and the case is adjourned to October 7, 2024.



