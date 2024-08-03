Lawyer Anthony Namoo justifies why Bawumia must be Ghana’s President

Lawyer Anthony Namoo

Private legal practitioner and Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Lawyer Anthony Namoo, has suggested that voters should consider the longer-term potential of presidential candidates from Northern Ghana in the upcoming election.

He argued that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, who is eligible to serve two four-year terms, would be a better choice compared to John Mahama of the NDC, who can serve only one more term.



Namoo believes this would benefit the region more.

He expressed optimism about the NPP’s prospects in the upcoming general and parliamentary elections, despite the region traditionally being an NDC stronghold.



