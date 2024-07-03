Lawyer Nana Agyei Bafour Awuah tipped to replace NAPO as Manhyia South NPP PC

Lawyer Nana Agyei Bafour Awuah

Reports from Manhyia South suggest that the constituency is advocating for Lawyer Nana Agyei Bafour Awuah to replace Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary candidate.

The NPP is set to announce Dr. Prempeh as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the 2024 elections.



Dr. Prempeh will remain the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South until the December 7 polls.

However, it is reported that the NPP might bypass elections in favor of selecting Awuah, Dr. Prempeh's lawyer, who has served the party in various roles over his 15-year legal career.



