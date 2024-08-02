Lawyer charged for allegedly forging Will, pleads not guilty, granted GHc200k bail

The court has adjourned the case to August 15

Joseph Kwow Addo Sam, Esq., a 52-year-old lawyer, has been arraigned along with four others at the Achimota Circuit Court for allegedly forging a will.

Charged with conspiracy, forgery, and perjury, he was granted bail at GH₵200,000 with conditions.



The case involves Alhaji Seidu Adams Baba, the Chief of Banda, and three Salia siblings, accused of forging the will of their late father, Alhaji Salia Abdullai.

Investigations revealed discrepancies in signatures, leading to the charges.



The court has adjourned the case to August 15, while two accused remain at large.



