Lawyers of Oliver Barker-Vormawor seek medical care for their client

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Lawyers for Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a leader of Democracy Hub, are seeking medical attention for their client, stating that police have denied him necessary care.

In a letter to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, the lawyers revealed that despite evidence of Barker-Vormawor's serious illness, police medical assistance was not provided.

The letter also detailed that private medical personnel, arranged by the legal team, were made to wait outside the police station for hours before being granted access to their client.



