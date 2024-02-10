Leadership expert criticises Bawumia for downplaying role in government

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Donald Agumenu, a leadership and governance expert and former Special Assistant to Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for downplaying his role as a "driver's mate" in the governance of the country.

Dr. Agumenu argued that as the Co-Pilot appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Dr. Bawumia should take responsibility for the nation's affairs.



The comments came in response to Dr. Bawumia's address to the nation, preceding his official campaign launch as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia referred to himself as a "driver's mate" and expressed his intent to become the "driver" if elected President.

Dr. Agumenu emphasized that the governance of Ghana requires true accountability and service to the nation, dismissing the notion of shifting blame to the "Driver." He raised concerns about the responsibilities related to fuel, maintenance, and other crucial aspects that contribute to the overall well-being of the country.



The criticism highlights the need for leaders to embrace accountability and acknowledge their roles in steering the nation's progress.