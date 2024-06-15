News

News
Leading member of NDC donates pick-up truck, 25 motorbikes to Upper West branch

Donated Ars To Upper Ndc The donation highlights Mogtari's commitment to the party

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, a prominent National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, has donated a new pick-up truck and 25 motorbikes to the NDC's Upper West Regional Branch, boosting their operational capacity.

He also contributed GH¢80,000 for fuel and fundraising activities.

The donation, presented through party flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, highlights Mogtari's commitment to the party.

Last year, he donated another pick-up truck to the Wa Central Constituency, aiding their campaign. His consistent support has earned praise from party members, underscoring his dedication and serving as an inspiration for others.

Read full article

Source: 3news