Leaked NIB reports not credible – Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, communications lead for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has disputed the authenticity of a National Investigative Bureau (NIB) report suggesting Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is a top contender for the NPP running mate position.

Aboagye asserted that no such report has been received by Dr. Bawumia or his campaign team, and questioned the credibility of the PDF document circulating on social media.



He emphasized that the flagbearer will select a running mate based on scientific data and comprehensive indicators, ensuring a choice that complements him politically.

The alleged NIB report has gone viral, stirring discussions about the potential running mate.



