Leaked Tape: Be strong, firm, and fair – Former A-G Consoles Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Former Attorney General Joe Ghartey has urged current A-G Godfred Yeboah Dame to be strong, firm, and fair amid recent controversies.

In a Facebook post, Ghartey emphasized the importance of not commenting on ongoing court matters and highlighted the limitations of the A-G’s powers, which are governed by law, including the plea bargaining legislation introduced by Dame.



Ghartey reflected on his own experiences with plea bargaining and stressed that while the A-G should act decisively, commentary should wait until after the court's decisions.

He concluded with a prayer for Dame’s guidance and resilience.



