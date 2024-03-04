Learning of Ghana’s history will foster sense of identity, pride - UEW VC

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual

Source: GNA

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice Chancellor (VC), of the University of Education, Winneba has said the learning of Ghana’s history was vital for fostering a sense of identity, pride, and civic responsibility.

It will as well help preserve the country’s cultural heritage and promote unity and progress.



Prof Mitchual, in an address delivered on his behalf by Prof Obed Acquah, Dean of Creative Art Department at a forum organised by the Department of History Education of UEW to commemorate the 2024 edition of the Ghana National History Day (GNHD) and Symposium, at Winneba.



The celebration is under the theme: “Debating nationalism and Patriotism in Ghana’s History,” with the concept note that Nationalism is an ambiguous concept use to express people’s identity and may encompass a set of beliefs that portray love or affinity shared by group of people.



Prof Mitchual stated that nationalism in pre-colonial Ghana might be connected to the rise of states and the formation of unions such as, Fante Confederation and the Asante kingdom among others including the 1948 Revolution which showcased nationalism which contributed to attaining independence.



Prof Mitchual who was the special guest of the event, commended the Department of History, with its head and dedicated staff for their commendable initiative to organise this year’s celebration.

“Independence Day serves as a reminder of our sovereignty and self-governance, an occasion we celebrate the unique identity, culture and history of the country, giving us the opportunity for reflection on the struggles, sacrifices and achievements of those who fought for our freedom and the independence,” he stated.



He expressed need for the country to delve deeper into the complex tapestry of the nation’s past and explore the multifaceted issues surrounding nationalism and patriotism, while commemorating the day.



According to him, at the core of Ghana’s history lied the struggle for freedom and self-determination, a journey marked by both triumphs and challenges, adding that from the ashes of colonial rule emerged a new found sense of national identity.



“One of the defining moments in our nation’s history was the struggle for independence, led by visionary leaders such as Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah and the stalwart efforts of the ordinary Ghanaian who took to the streets in defiance of colonial operation and their unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationalism and patriotism leading to the foundation for the birth of our sovereign nation,” he explained.



The VC stated that, in recent years, Ghana has witnessed a resurgence of national pride, fuelled by a renewed sense of optimism and determination to overcome the challenges that lied ahead, however, its people must also confront the darker chapters of its history, including the legacies of tribalism, ethnic tensions and political divisions which at times threatened to tear the nation apart.

He indicated that, true patriotism required all and sundry to acknowledge and address the issues head-on, to build a more inclusive and equitable society for all.



“As we celebrate Ghana National History Day, let us reflect on sacrifices of our ancestors and honour their legacy by continuing the work of nation-building and to strive to contribute our quota to create a Ghana where every citizen will have the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstance.



“Let us as people stand united in our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Ghana for future generation,” he added.



The event was attended by Heads of Departments, Deans of Facilities, lecturers, and Students of UEW and Senior High Schools (SHS) students from Agona Swedru,



Bawjiase, Mfantsipim, Assin Fosu, Winneba Zion, Potsin, Sky Community School and some basic school pupils in Effutu.