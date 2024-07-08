Lecturer cautions NPP against debating John Mahama

Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere, a lecturer at Cape Coast University, has suggested that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should reconsider engaging John Mahama in a debate.
He believes that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, would struggle to win a debate against Mahama based on the recent media engagement by Mahama.
Dr. Otchere emphasized that Dr. Bawumia poses little threat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in economic discussions due to failed economic policies.
He also suggested that the ruling government's attempt to seek a debate with the opposition leader is an unusual strategy.
