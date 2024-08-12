Ledzokuku MP donates to GAFCSC

The donation aims to improve the college's lighting infrastructure

Source: GAF Online

Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, MP for Ledzokuku Constituency, has donated 40 streetlights to the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) on August 6, 2024.

The donation aims to improve the college's lighting infrastructure, enhancing visibility and security.



During the handover, Hon. Ayiku emphasized his commitment to supporting institutions within his constituency.

Major General Mathew Essien, Commandant of GAFCSC, expressed gratitude for the MP's generosity and ongoing support.



