Legacy of slavery continues to haunt us – Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Source: Mynewsgh

Metropolitan Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle condemned slavery as one of humanity's gravest sins, emphasizing the need for historical reckoning and justice.

