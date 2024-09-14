News

Legacy of slavery continues to haunt us – Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Palmer Buckle 600x375 1 Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Metropolitan Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle condemned slavery as one of humanity's gravest sins, emphasizing the need for historical reckoning and justice.

Metropolitan Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle condemned slavery as one of humanity's gravest sins, emphasizing the need for historical reckoning and justice. At a workshop organized by various Catholic and German groups, he urged for teaching the full history of slavery and honoring its victims to foster empathy and advance racial justice and reconciliation.



