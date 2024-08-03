News

Legal vacations unjustified in the 21st century – Prof Kwaku Azar explains

Legal Vacation Explained Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar, has argued that the tradition of legal vacations is outdated and unnecessary in modern times.

He points out that legal vacations, which historically allowed expatriate judges to travel home for rest, are no longer relevant given today's high case volumes.

Asare criticizes the decision to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 20 while maintaining a three-month vacation period.

He calls for the abolition of these vacations, suggesting they reflect outdated practices that hinder the efficiency of the judiciary.

