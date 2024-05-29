Legend Mac Tontoh’s house demolished

The demolition was carried out without any court order

The residence of the late legendary musician Mac Tontoh has been unlawfully demolished by persons believed to be land guards, allegedly with the backing of some top officials from the office of the President of Ghana.

The demolition was carried out without any court order, and it involved the use of excavators and about 100 land guards.



There were allegations of fraudulent land sales, illegal property takeovers, and previous attempts to sell the land to other parties.

The involvement of high-profile individuals and their influence on law enforcement's response to the situation was also highlighted.



Read full article