Legon Leadership Academy Launched

Source: University of Ghana

The University of Ghana (UG) has launched the Legon Leadership Academy (LLA) to enhance leadership skills among faculty, staff, and students.

Announced by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the LLA aims to develop future leaders through structured training programs.



Prof. Amfo emphasized the Academy's role in promoting transformational leadership within the university and beyond.

Keynote speaker Ing. Frederick Attakumah highlighted the importance of ethical leadership.



The launch event, attended by various dignitaries, included the unveiling of the LLA plaque and a cultural performance by the Ghana Dance Ensemble.



