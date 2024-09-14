News

Legs and arms will fly if NDC dares put its posters on DRIP machines – NPP Scribe

DriphahaScreenshot 2024 09 14 084409.png Mohammed Issah

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mohammed Issah, the Savannah Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended the branding of vehicles and equipment procured under the District Roads Improvement Project (DRIP) with the party’s campaign posters.

He claims the machines, acquired during the NPP's administration, are essentially "owned" by the party.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the removal of the posters, but Issah dismissed these demands and warned of potential violence if the NDC attempts to brand the machines with their own posters.

The Savannah Regional Minister also rejected the NDC's petition to remove the NPP branding.

