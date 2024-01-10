Let’s dedicate a ‘thon’ towards public education on 1992 constitution – Lawyer

Constituion book

Lawyer Twenebuo Kodua, popularly known as lawyer TK, a private legal practitioner, has emphasised the importance of more public education on the 1992 Constitution.

The lawyer and broadcast journalist believe that we must devote resources and attention to this initiative.



According to him, just as we have spent time breaking the Guinness Book of Records through various marathons, we must devote the same efforts to public education so that Ghanaians understand what the Constitution says.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, the lawyer said we must educate Ghanaians to know their rights and responsibilities as citizens.



“We should teach them that it is their responsibility to protect and preserve the Constitution.” According to Article 12 of the Constitution, the Constitution is the supreme law of Ghana.



We must inform the public that any violation of the Constitution is illegal and a serious offence. Anyone who violates the constitution must be brought before the Supreme Court and prosecuted. If it is the president or his vice president, they must be impeached. These are the things we should educate Ghanaians all the time so that we can all be responsible.

This is why I am urging the media to take up the responsibility and devote time to ensure that Ghanaians learn more about the Constitution.



The NCCE could also be held accountable for this. We recently committed time and support to Afua Ansantewaa’s singathon. Chef Faila is now attempting to shatter a record, and she has received overwhelming support.



We can do the same for public education. The Constitution has chapters, and these chapters are dedicated to several institutions, including the police, judiciary, and others. We can have representatives from these institutions read their chapters during the public education initiatives so Ghanaians will learn.”



He also stresses the need for public education to be done in our local languages so the public will understand and appreciate the contents of the Constitution.