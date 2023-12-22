Let’s impeach Akufo-Addo for refusing to assent to Witchcraft Bill – Ayariga

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has accused President Akufo-Addo of violating the 1992 Constitution by refusing to assent to the ‘Witchcraft Bill’.

Ayariga argues that the president missed the opportunity to object to the Bill before parliament passed it.



According to Ayariga, once the bill is passed, the president cannot unilaterally decide not to assent and should instead take the matter to the Supreme Court.



He said "I think that what we should be beginning to do now is to trigger the constitutional provisions for impeaching the president. President Akufo-Addo has violated the constitution, and we must not take it lightly. We should begin to trigger that constitutional provision to have him impeached."



The call for impeachment proceedings comes in the wake of President Akufo-Addo's refusal to sign into law three bills passed by parliament.

The president cited concerns that some of the bills infringe on the constitution of the republic, justifying his decision not to sign them.



The bills in question include two amendments to the Criminal and other Offences Act to criminalize accusations of witchcraft and abolish the death penalty, as well as the Wildlife Resources Bill.



NAY/ADG