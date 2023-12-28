Let’s preach peace as we enter year 2024 – Agortime-Ziope MP

Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament for Agortime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region

Source: GNA

Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament (MP) of Agortime -Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region, has appealed to Ghanaians to continue to preach peace as the country enters year 2024, elections year.

He said there was the need for the citizenry, especially politicians, to campaign on issues and talk about peace as violence never brings permanent peace and that “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”



Agbeve said when delivering a Christmas message via Ghana News Agency (GNA) to his constituents.

The Legislator said, “may the joy of Christmas be more than a fleeting moment, but a lasting presence in their heart, bringing peace, happiness, and that true spirit of the season”.