Let's support Bawumia to continue the good job - Kufuor urges Ghanaians

John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, hailing him as a figure destined for greatness.

Kufuor expressed unwavering confidence in Bawumia’s capacity to steer the nation effectively, urging Ghanaians to unite and throw their support behind him in his leadership endeavors.



The former President conveyed his sentiments during Dr Bawumia’s recent national address in Accra, where the Vice President delineated his vision for the nation.



Reflecting on his initial encounter with Dr Bawumia back in 2002, Kufuor reminisced, "I have always seen him as a man of destiny. When I first saw him in 2002, he was a research assistant to the governor of the Bank of Ghana. He delivered a paper at an international conference in London. There was something about his presentation. I was the president of Ghana by then. Till then I hadn’t even spoken to him before."

He further recounted, "I congratulated him and I don’t know what came in me, prophetically, I told him to carry on the light and that he will go far…in 2008 Akufo-Addo picked this man again to be his running mate."



Asserting Dr Bawumia's purpose-driven trajectory, Kufuor emphasized, “This man is on a mission. A mission determined by destiny. Let’s all support him to continue. Quality leadership is very scarce.”



Moreover, the former president underscored the nation's need for a visionary leader, stating, “Ghana has come to a crossroads. It’s not the regular politics we want. We want a leadership with vision even in the complex world I spoke about. We should be talking about the nation and not so much as the party. We must get competent people to work with him to bring us out of the challenges we are in now.”