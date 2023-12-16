‘Let’s take seriously allegations against OSP by his predecessor’ – Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has urged authorities to critically consider and look into corruption allegations levelled against the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng by his predecessor, lawyer Martin Amidu.

According to Martin Kpebu, the former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor of Ghana, Martin Amidu would not make a damning allegation of corruption against the incumbent Special Prosecutor if he had no evidence.



“Let us watch it, Martin Amidu in the last episode raised corruption allegations against Mr Agyebeng, let us watch it. Such an allegation from Amidu against Mr Agyebeng deserves great attention. Please let us watch it, maybe it is about time to set up ‘who watches the watchman' to watch over the OSP,” Martin Kpebu said while speaking on TV3's Key Points.



Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu while reacting to Kissi Agyebeng’s criticism of the court after his Labianca case got tossed out and his office fined GH¢10,000, mentioned that, the Kissi Agyebeng since assuming office has been employing “McCarthyism and witch-hunting tactics”.



A behaviour he believes makes the current Special Prosecutor lack the moral integrity to lead the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He said, “The Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, William Kissi Agyebeng, has since assuming office on 9 August 2021 incrementally demonstrated both in the internal management of the OSP and the executions of the functions of the OSP that he lacks any honour and integrity to be above suspicion in leading an incorruptible OSP.”



He added, “Unfortunately, the Special Prosecutor has demonstrated time and time again that he is an unrepentant personification of McCarthyism and witch-hunting who has no respect for the 1992 Constitution, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the two subsidiary legislations I spent the balance of the first year of the OSP in 2018 facilitating to be enacted to enable the operationalization of the OSP.”



