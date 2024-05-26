Lil Win attends movie premiere hours after surviving near-fatal accident

Lil Win with bandage after new fatal accident

Source: YEN News

Kumawood actor Lil Win has stunned fans by attending the premiere of his movie "A Country Called Ghana" in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, just hours after surviving a near-fatal car accident.

The accident occurred at Amakom in Kumasi, leaving many worried about his well-being.

Despite being rushed to the emergency ward of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Lil Win made a dramatic appearance at the premiere, which moved many and led to an outpouring of gratitude and concern for his health.



Read full article