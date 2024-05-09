Limited Registration: Rainbow Radio’s reporter and Onua TV’s reporter attacked by NPP communicators

The duo were saved by the immigration district command, and later the Weija district police command

Rainbow Radio’s reporter, Mr. Fiifi Ankomah, and Onua TV’s Akua Sarpommaa have been attacked by New Patriotic Party communicators in Weija-Gbawe in the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise.

The two were doing their duty as journalists covering the EC’s exercise in the ongoing limited registration when suddenly they were attacked by the communicators.







One of the communicators, identified as Drybone, led the attack, encouraging more people to join him to perpetuate the unlawful act.



The duo were saved by the immigration district command, and later the Weija district police command complimented them.



Narrating his ordeal, Mr. Fiifi Anomah said they picked up a story and were following up on it to gather details in order for them to report accurately.



He said one individual had been apprehended at the registration centre, and so he and the other journalist were capturing the incident when, all of a sudden, the communicator and some others pounced on him, demanding he deletes the video.

He said it took the intervention of one Mawuli Marcel to rescue him from the agitated NPP supporters.



“I was only doing my job. We witnessed someone being arrested for disrupting the registration exercise. We went to the scene to acquire more information so that we could report on the incident, but the communicator and a few others pounced on me and attacked me. They asked that I delete the footage I had recorded.



They said I had no right to record the incident. They were about to damage my phone when another man named Mawuli Marcel approached and requested them to stop. He snatched my phone from them and stated he would not let them damage it. Without him, I would be in bad shape right now.”



He further disclosed that the female journalist from Onua TV was manhandled by about six men for taking shots of the ongoing incident.



He added that it took the intervention of an immigration officer to rescue the female journalist.



“You can imagine what the female journalist went through at the hands of six men. They manhandled her. It was the immigration officer who came over to intervene and rescue her from the hands of the NPP supporters. Their intention was to stop her from doing her job,” he narrated.