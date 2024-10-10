List of all thirty-seven (37) new subjects taught in Senior High Schools in Ghana

The SHS curriculum in Ghana has been broadened to provide students with a well-rounded and varied education.



This effort seeks to ensure that students are equipped with the necessary knowledge and abilities to succeed in a world that is constantly evolving.



The curriculum encompasses fundamental subjects, a diverse selection of elective courses, and a variety of activities that enhance the learning process.



New Elective Subjects



To keep pace with technological advancements and emerging fields, new elective subjects have been introduced:



Engineering Science + Robotics



Biomedical Science



Aviation & Aerospace Engineering



Robotics

Manufacturing Engineering



Core Subjects



Every student in Ghanaian SHS is required to study the following core subjects:



English Language



Additional Mathematics



Mathematics



General Science



Social Studies



Art & Design Foundation

Agricultural Science



Elective Subjects



In addition to the core subjects, students can choose from an array of elective subjects to tailor their education to their interests and career aspirations. The elective subjects include:



Biology



Chemistry



Physics



Computing



Agriculture



Physical Education & Health

Home Economics



History



Economics



Geography



Government



Art and Design Studio



Performing Arts



Applied Technology



Business

Religious Studies



Literature in English



ICT (Information and Communication Technology)



Ghanaian Languages



French



Arabic



Spanish



